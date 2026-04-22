At least three ships have been attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Donald Trump extended the ceasefire in the Middle East.

The reports came hours after the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said two other vessels - the MSC Francesca and Epaminondas - had been shot at by gunboats in the waterway.

Iranian state media reported that a ship named the Euphoria had been targeted by Tehran and was currently "stranded off the coast of Iran".

Local news agencies had claimed those two boats had been "seized" in the strait, but it was unclear to what extent they were under Iranian control.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed the ships were "non-compliant" and had been "escorted to the Iranian coast".

Iran's military force claimed the ships had "endangered maritime security by operating without the necessary permits and by tampering with navigation systems".

The attacks came hours after the US President announced an extension to the ceasefire with Iran.

Mr Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social, with just hours remaining before the deadline on the initial two-week peace deal was set to expire.

According to Sky News, the MSC Francesca is run by MSC, the Swiss-based company that operates the world's largest container shipping fleet, while the Epaminondas is owned by the Greek company Kalmar Maritime.

Both ships were travelling east towards the Gulf of Oman earlier this morning when they came under attack.

MarineTraffic data indicates both ships transited the strait with their tracking systems switched off, before reactivating them around the time the attacks took place.

The Strait of Hormuz, which has become one of the central points of the Iran war, was shut down by Iran following the initial US and Israeli attacks on February 28, forcing up oil prices and rocking global markets.

Around a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) - as well as other petrochemicals - usually passes through the key shipping route.

In response, US forces announced a blockade in the strait earlier this month, meaning they would intercept or turn back vessels travelling to or from Iran's coast.