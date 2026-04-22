Three ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz and two 'seized by Iran' after Trump extended ceasefire
Iranian state media has claimed three boats had been "seized" in the strait, but it was unclear to what extent they were under Tehran's control
At least three ships have been attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Donald Trump extended the ceasefire in the Middle East.
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Iranian state media reported that a ship named the Euphoria had been targeted by Tehran and was currently "stranded off the coast of Iran".
The reports came hours after the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said two other vessels - the MSC Francesca and Epaminondas - had been shot at by gunboats in the waterway.
Read more: Donald Trump 'extends Iran ceasefire'
Local news agencies had claimed those two boats had been "seized" in the strait, but it was unclear to what extent they were under Iranian control.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed the ships were "non-compliant" and had been "escorted to the Iranian coast".
Iran's military force claimed the ships had "endangered maritime security by operating without the necessary permits and by tampering with navigation systems".
The attacks came hours after the US President announced an extension to the ceasefire with Iran.
Mr Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social, with just hours remaining before the deadline on the initial two-week peace deal was set to expire.
According to Sky News, the MSC Francesca is run by MSC, the Swiss-based company that operates the world's largest container shipping fleet, while the Epaminondas is owned by the Greek company Kalmar Maritime.
Both ships were travelling east towards the Gulf of Oman earlier this morning when they came under attack.
MarineTraffic data indicates both ships transited the strait with their tracking systems switched off, before reactivating them around the time the attacks took place.
The Strait of Hormuz, which has become one of the central points of the Iran war, was shut down by Iran following the initial US and Israeli attacks on February 28, forcing up oil prices and rocking global markets.
Around a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) - as well as other petrochemicals - usually passes through the key shipping route.
In response, US forces announced a blockade in the strait earlier this month, meaning they would intercept or turn back vessels travelling to or from Iran's coast.
Washington did so to attempt to put pressure on Tehran by stopping it from profiting from oil exports.
On Wednesday, the US Central Command announced forces have directed 28 vessels to turn around or return to port since the blockade began.
After announcing an extension of the ceasefire, Mr Trump said he had directed the military to continue its blockade.
But Iran has warned it keep the Strait of Hormuz closed until the blockade is lifted.
Over the weekend, the US seized an Iranian ship, leading to Tehran vowing to retaliate.
The Pentagon also said US forces boarded a second ship supporting Iran in the Indian Ocean.
Amid the continued tensions between the two sides, the EU has proposed a series of measures to help deal with the impact of the war on the continent's energy market.
In early trading today, Brent crude oil was trading at close to $98 a barrel, up more than 30% since the day the war started, but down from the wartime peaks.
One of the measures of "AccelerateEU" includes the bloc improving the sharing of jet fuel to avoid shortages, as well as "immediate and more structural relief measures".
Jet fuel prices have reportedly more than doubled since the Iran war started, with some European airlines cancelling unprofitable flights and retiring their least fuel-efficient aircraft.