Mark Angelo Pernia, who was working on the Solong’s bow, died instantly in the fire.

Court artist file sketch dated 14/04/25 by Elizabeth Cook of Russian container ship captain Vladimir Motin appearing from Hull prison via video link. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A sea captain will be sentenced later for killing a crew member when his ship crashed into an oil tanker off the coast of Yorkshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Russian Vladimir Motin had been on sole watch duty when the Solong collided with the Stena Immaculate anchored near the Humber Estuary at 9.47am last March 10. Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, who was working on the Solong’s bow, died instantly in the fire, although his body was never recovered. The Filipino man had a five-year-old child at the time of the collision, but he never met his second child, who was born two months after his death. After an Old Bailey trial, a jury deliberated for eight hours to find Motin, 59, from St Petersburg, guilty of his manslaughter by gross negligence on Monday. He will be sentenced by Mr Justice Baker on Thursday. Read more: Robber who attempted to smash way into Anya Taylor-Joy’s bedroom jailed Read more: Bizarre Epstein jail video emerges showing sex offender recording message for two women

Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship as it drifts in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire following a collision. Picture: Alamy

Previously, the court heard the Solong, which was 130 metres long and weighed 7,852 gross tonnes, had left Grangemouth in Scotland at 9.05pm on March 9 bound for the port of Rotterdam in Holland. With a 14-strong crew, it was carrying mainly alcoholic spirits and some hazardous substances, including empty but unclean sodium cyanide containers. The Stena Immaculate, with a crew of 23, was 183.2 metres long and was transporting more than 220,000 barrels of JetA1 high-grade aviation fuel from Greece to the UK. With both ships laden with flammable cargo, the danger in the event of a collision was obvious, jurors were told. Motin was responsible for multiple failures in the lead-up to the tragedy and then lied about what took place on the bridge, it was alleged. The Stena Immaculate was visible on the Solong’s radar display for 36 minutes before impact, yet Motin did nothing to steer away from the collision course, the prosecution said. He failed to summon help, slow down, sound the alarm to alert crews of both ships, or instigate a crash stop as a last resort, the prosecution said.