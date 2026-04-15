The US president has threatened to sink any ship that defies the blockade

Multiple ships have defied Donald Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade. Picture: Getty/US Centcom

By Jacob Paul

Dozens of ships have sailed through the Strait of Hormuz despite Donald Trump imposing a blockade on the waterway, shipping data suggests.

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The US president has threatened to sink any ship that defies the blockade, warning US troops will employ “the same system of kill” deployed against drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean Sea. But multiple ships have seemingly ignored the warning, including Iran and China-linked vessels, by passing through in trade route in the last 24 hours. Two of the Iran-linked vessels that passed through the strait, the Christianna and Elpis, sailing under the Liberian and Comoros flags respectively, had formerly been at Iranian ports, MarineTraffic data indicates. The Madagascar-flagged tanker Murlikishan, which is under US sanctions for Iran-linked trade, travelled west through the strait after departing Lanshan in China. Rich Starry, a ⁠Chinese-owned medium-range tanker carrying around 250,000 barrels of ⁠methanol, also appeared to pass through the waterway having loaded its cargo from the ⁠UAE, Reuters reported. Read more: China beats Trump's blockade as tanker passes through Strait of Hormuz - as JD Vance accuses Iran of 'economic terrorism' Read more: Lammy holds talks with US Vice President as blockade crisis in Strait of Hormuz continues

US warships are stationed around the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

It comes as the US military's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been “fully implemented,” US Central Command announced Tuesday night.“ A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East,” Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, wrote on o X. He added: “'An estimated 90 percent of Iran's economy is fueled by international trade by sea.“In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea." American warships have since ordered six vessels to turn around, according to a US official. Five of the ships were reportedly carrying oil while the contents of the other was unclear, the official told NBC News. Two of the oil-carrying vessels turned back in the first two hours after the blockade came into effect on Monday morning. A US Navy destroyer intercepted two of those oil tankers attempting to leave Iran that departed from Chabahar Port in the Gulf of Oman.

Vessels have been seen passing through Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

Chinese and Iranian-linked vessels have been passing through the Strait. Picture: Getty