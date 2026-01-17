Ballas is due to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour with fellow judges Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood when it begins next week, with 30 shows scheduled until February 15

"I'll rest a few days to heal my neck and back," she wrote. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas was taken to hospital after falling and hitting her head on a glass table.

The 65-year-old head judge on the dancing programme said she was taking time to heal her neck and back following the incident, but had not injured her skull. In a post on Instagram, Ballas said: "Thank you to all who reached out to see how I'm doing. "Scary fall backwards hitting my head on the glass dressing table. Trip to hospital to get a brain scan. Fortunately for me no cracked skull. "I'll rest a few days to heal my neck and back.

Shirley Ballas at the Kai Widdrington's Evolution solo dance show gala night last year. Picture: Alamy