The shocking moment a driver was filmed speeding downhill along a ski slope amid a rise in illegal 'piste rodeos' has been caught on camera.

The traditional alpine village, located at the foot of Mont Blanc, is well-known for its relaxed atmosphere and family-friendly skiing.

The car was spotted on the Aillouds blue run in Les Houches on Sunday, with footage of the incident racking up over 214,000 views within 48 hours.

Authorities in Chamonix are on the hunt for a driver who went viral after he was seen hurtling down a ski slope in the French Alps.

This comes as rising number of drivers has been reported to take part in illegal ‘rodeos’ on the pistes, sparking safety concerns across ski destinations.

At 5.45pm, a local skier saw the vehicle driving up the trail before hurtling down at a dangerous speed.

“It could have ended in tragedy,” said the skier, who filmed the incident.

“This isn’t Fast and Furious Chamonix Drift,” they added.

Speaking to French newspaper Le Dauphiné libéré, Michel Cugier, director of the ski area, said: “It made my blood run cold. If there had been someone on the slope, the driver would never have been able to stop.”

The Les Houches ski area operator, LHSG, have condemned the act and have since filed a formal complaint with the Chamonix town hall and local police.

An investigation into the incident has been opened but for now, the driver remains unidentified.