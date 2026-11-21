'I should have hit him harder': Shocking moment fare dodger laughs about leaving police officer with serious injuries in Tube station assault
The officer, who was injured in the line of duty twice in one week, was punched hard that the offender was left with teeth marks on his hand
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This is the shocking moment a fare dodger laughed out loud after leaving a police officer seriously injured in a London Underground assault.
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Shemar Robinson launched the unprovoked attack and later told detectives that he "should have hit him harder" after his arrest.
Body-cam footage released by the Met Police shows the officer trying to apprehend Robinson after he forces his way through the barrier at Dollis Hill station, north-east London, earlier this month.
But instead of co-operating, the 24-year-old struck him so hard he left blood stained on the ground and teeth marks left on his fist.
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The injured officer stumbles away for help while a colleague threatens to use his taser on Robinson, who drops to the floor.
Footage from his police interview shows the attacker laughing out loud when asked: "Do you think that the force you used in your punch was reasonable?"
Robinson responded: "Yes, actually no. I should have hit him harder."
The detective then asks: "You should have hit him harder?" The offender then responds: "100%."
Graphic images show Robinson with blood pouring from his mouth, which the force says has caused lasting injuries.
Police say Robinson had already been arrested three times since the start of the year for assaulting officers, and four times for causing damage to police vehicles.
He is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm against the officer.
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: "This officer was violently assaulted simply for doing his job – trying to prevent someone breaking the law.
"He has been spoken to by senior officers who have thanked him for his bravery and resilience. We will continue to provide him with support as he begins to recover from his injuries.
"This is the second time this officer has been injured in the line of duty this week, and it is a testament to his commitment that his main priority was getting back out alongside his colleagues on the frontline.
"I am particularly concerned that this is not the first time Shemar Robinson has shown a propensity for targeting police officers.
"While this time his guilty pleas led to his remand ahead of sentencing, on more than one previous occasion he has been bailed, only to go on and carry out a similar act of violence or criminal damage aimed at the police."
He added: "This awful incident highlights the repeated challenges faced by officers, who continue to encounter the same individuals committing offences despite repeatedly being brought before the courts."