The officer, who was injured in the line of duty twice in one week, was punched hard that the offender was left with teeth marks on his hand

By Alex Storey

This is the shocking moment a fare dodger laughed out loud after leaving a police officer seriously injured in a London Underground assault.

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Shemar Robinson launched the unprovoked attack and later told detectives that he "should have hit him harder" after his arrest. Body-cam footage released by the Met Police shows the officer trying to apprehend Robinson after he forces his way through the barrier at Dollis Hill station, north-east London, earlier this month. But instead of co-operating, the 24-year-old struck him so hard he left blood stained on the ground and teeth marks left on his fist. Read more: Thousands of women face PTSD diagnosis following childbirth as mothers recount 'deeply traumatising' ordeals Read more: Russell Brand 'considering appeal' against rape and sexual assault convictions after 'sacking' barrister

Robinson laughed during his interview when asked about the incident. Picture: Met Police

The injured officer stumbles away for help while a colleague threatens to use his taser on Robinson, who drops to the floor. Footage from his police interview shows the attacker laughing out loud when asked: "Do you think that the force you used in your punch was reasonable?" Robinson responded: "Yes, actually no. I should have hit him harder." The detective then asks: "You should have hit him harder?" The offender then responds: "100%." Graphic images show Robinson with blood pouring from his mouth, which the force says has caused lasting injuries.

The officer was left with "lasting" injuries. Picture: Met Police

Police say Robinson had already been arrested three times since the start of the year for assaulting officers, and four times for causing damage to police vehicles. He is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm against the officer. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: "This officer was violently assaulted simply for doing his job – trying to prevent someone breaking the law. "He has been spoken to by senior officers who have thanked him for his bravery and resilience. We will continue to provide him with support as he begins to recover from his injuries.

Robinson retreated when he was threatened with a taser. Picture: Met Police