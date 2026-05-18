The moment a knife fight broke out in a London park has been caught on camera - as concerns surrounding knife violence in the capital continue to grow.

Footage of the broad daylight attack, which appears to be filmed in Burgess Park, South East London, shows three men wrestling each other while holding large knives.

One individual is filmed being pinned down by the other two men, both of whom are wielding the weapons, as the man desperately struggles to break free.

Onlookers can be heard trying to break up the fight, calling for them to stop and watching on helplessly through a metal fence.

A heroic bystander is then seen to step in and bravely attempt to break up the altercation, separating the pair and checking the welfare of the man who was pinned to the ground.

The man held by the two attackers is then seen to escape on an e-scooter, riding off in apparent pursuit of his attackers.

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