Shocking moment knife fight breaks out in London park as armed man pinned to ground by sword-wielding attacker
A heroic bystander intervened to break up the fight, in an act which onlookers said 'saved a life'
The moment a knife fight broke out in a London park has been caught on camera - as concerns surrounding knife violence in the capital continue to grow.
Listen to this article
Footage of the broad daylight attack, which appears to be filmed in Burgess Park, South East London, shows three men wrestling each other while holding large knives.
One individual is filmed being pinned down by the other two men, both of whom are wielding the weapons, as the man desperately struggles to break free.
Onlookers can be heard trying to break up the fight, calling for them to stop and watching on helplessly through a metal fence.
A heroic bystander is then seen to step in and bravely attempt to break up the altercation, separating the pair and checking the welfare of the man who was pinned to the ground.
The man held by the two attackers is then seen to escape on an e-scooter, riding off in apparent pursuit of his attackers.
Read more: Tiger shot dead by German police after escaping enclosure and attacking 72-year-old man
Read more: Bodies of four missing divers recovered in Maldives after frantic search
The video, which was originally posted to X, was captioned: “This happened today 17/05/26 in Burgess Park, SE London, where I play football every Sunday morning.”
“The knife crime in London is alarming, the man who separated those boys deserves a medal, he saved a life”.
This comes just days after two men were rushed to the hospital with stab wounds after a street fight broke out in Islington, North London.
Two men, aged 23 and 24, were taken to the hospital at around 3.30am on Saturday morning, with stab wounds that were found to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing, MyLondon reported.
In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was killed and another was injured after a deadly knife fight broke out in Primrose Hill.
The prime minister has been called upon to act more decisively against surging cases of knife crime in London.
Last month, the government launched its plan to halve knife crime within a decade, a pledge Sir Keir Starmer made upon his election as Prime Minister.
The Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime aims to bring together campaign groups, bereaved families, community leaders and survivors to clamp down on the mounting issue.
The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.