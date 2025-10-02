The footage emerged on social media after the woman's phone landed on tracks at Ilford station

The shocking moment a man jumps onto train tracks to retrieve woman's phone before fleeing with the handset. Picture: TikTok / Lexi_Bigz0

By Danielle de Wolfe

The shocking moment a man attempts to help retrieve a woman's mobile phone from train tracks - only to steal the device before fleeing has been caught on camera.

Branded 'despicable behaviour' by one onlooker, the video captures what appears to be a good samaritan as he looks to retrieve a dropped device from the tracks at Ilford station in East London. However, moments after retrieving the device, the figure is seen to hide the handset in a pocket before offloading it to a group of youths nearby and fleeing the scene. Uploaded to social media by one onlooker, the footage appears to show security doing little to apprehend the thief. With the woman giving chase, one onlooker can be heard yelling: "Is that her phone they've got? They did all of that for her phone?!" Read more: Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad 'poisoned' in 'assassination attempt' Read more: 'Appalled' Starmer confirms armed police will guard synagogues after Manchester terror attack

The incident, which took place on September 22, saw one individual, dressed in a white t-shirt, looking down at the tracks, with two other people appearing beside him. One of the men, dressed in a light coloured hoodie beneath a dark jacket, can then seen to drop down onto the live train line to retrieve the device. It's then that onlookers spot a woman guiding security to the scene. One onlooker can be heard to shout "it's him" at the shorter figure in the group. The hooded figure can then be seen to weave around the woman, believed to be the phone's owner, as she and security officers attempt to confront him. The hooded figure then throws the device over railings to the group, before the youths disappear.

In a statement, the British Transport Police (BTP) said: "Officers were contacted at around 6.40pm on Monday 22 September following reports that a woman had her phone stolen at Ilford station.