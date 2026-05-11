CCTV footage has captured the dramatic moment a motorbike spins through the air before getting caught on a traffic light pole metres off the ground.

A biker crashed headfirst into a turning car at an intersection in Delta, a suburb of Vancouver. The biker was flung over the car and into the street, but his bike was flung metres into the air and left dangling from the overhead traffic light.

Police in Vancouver said: “The motorcycle rider sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries,” police said, in the statement.

“Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.”