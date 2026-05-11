Shocking moment motorbike spins through the air before it is left dangling from traffic light after crash that left biker seriously injured
CCTV footage has captured the dramatic moment a motorbike spins through the air before getting caught on a traffic light pole metres off the ground.
Listen to this article
A biker crashed headfirst into a turning car at an intersection in Delta, a suburb of Vancouver. The biker was flung over the car and into the street, but his bike was flung metres into the air and left dangling from the overhead traffic light.
Police in Vancouver said: “The motorcycle rider sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries,” police said, in the statement.
“Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.”
🇨🇦 Crazy motorcycle crash left the cycle hanging on the traffic light… both survived. pic.twitter.com/7xAuHsaX4z— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 11, 2026
Photos and videos circulating online show the motorcycle suspended above the roadway from an overhead traffic signal pole following the crash. Onlookers took video and filmed the bizarre aftermath of the collision.
One person who worked nearby told a local news outlet: “Never seen anything like this, like seeing a movie.
"I was looking down and then I looked up and the [motorbike] was above — kind of crazy," he said.
Another person said: “You’d think it would launch to the sidewalks, to the businesses but to perfectly get up there and wrap itself around.… It’s wow,” he added.
Firefighters later managed to remove the bike from the traffic pole.