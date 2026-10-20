Fraser Kilpatrick, 68, is to go on trial for the murder of Shona Stevens, 31, in Irvine, Scotland, in 1994.

Shona Stevens, with her daughter Candice as a baby, was killed in November 1994. Picture: Police Scotland

By Flaminia Luck

A man accused of murdering a woman more than 30 years ago in Scotland is to go on trial in January 2028, along with a slew of other violence offences.

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It is alleged that Fraser Kilpatrick assaulted Shona Stevens in Bourtreehill Park, Irvine, in November 1994. Stevens, a mother of one, had been a student at what was then the University of Paisley, when she died. The 31-year-old had walked through the park to reach the Co-op store at Bourtreehill Shopping Centre after midday when was attacked. Prosecutors allege that Kilpatrick repeatedly struck her on the head with a hammer or similar instrument, causing her to fall to the ground. He then seized and dragged to a wooded area around 200m from her home. She was so severely injured that she died three days later at the Southern General Hospital in Glasgow.

Several appeals for information on Stevens' murder were released. Picture: Police Scotland

In November 2024, in a fresh appeal for information, Crimestoppers offered a £20,000 reward. Ms Stevens’s daughter Candice and mother Mhairi Smith said two years ago: “There is not a day that goes by that she is not in our thoughts and in our hearts.” Read more: Rising violence against women and girls by youths linked to ‘online influences’ Read more: Southport killer to face trial over claims he threw boiling sugar water at prison officer

Shona Stevens died three days after being attacked in November 1994. Picture: Police Scotland