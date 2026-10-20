Pensioner to go on trial for unsolved murder of woman attacked and left for dead in woodland over 30 years ago
Fraser Kilpatrick, 68, is to go on trial for the murder of Shona Stevens, 31, in Irvine, Scotland, in 1994.
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A man accused of murdering a woman more than 30 years ago in Scotland is to go on trial in January 2028, along with a slew of other violence offences.
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It is alleged that Fraser Kilpatrick assaulted Shona Stevens in Bourtreehill Park, Irvine, in November 1994.
Stevens, a mother of one, had been a student at what was then the University of Paisley, when she died.
The 31-year-old had walked through the park to reach the Co-op store at Bourtreehill Shopping Centre after midday when was attacked.
Prosecutors allege that Kilpatrick repeatedly struck her on the head with a hammer or similar instrument, causing her to fall to the ground. He then seized and dragged to a wooded area around 200m from her home.
She was so severely injured that she died three days later at the Southern General Hospital in Glasgow.
In November 2024, in a fresh appeal for information, Crimestoppers offered a £20,000 reward.
Ms Stevens’s daughter Candice and mother Mhairi Smith said two years ago: “There is not a day that goes by that she is not in our thoughts and in our hearts.”
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Kilpatrick, 68, also faces 15 other charges including rape and assault involving a number of different adults and children.
Donald Findlay KC entered a plea of not guilty to all charges on behalf of Kilpatrick at a virtual hearing from the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.
The charges include an allegation that Kilpatrick raped a woman in North Ayrshire, who has since died, between the mid 1980s and the mid 1990s, and that he raped a female child between the late 1980s and mid 1990s.
It is also alleged that he attempted to rape another female girl in the area in the 1990s, and used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards her.
Kilpatrick also faces several charges of assault including that he allegedly poured boiling water on a child in the 1990s and that he placed a lit flame against the body of three other children on separate occasions.
All the offences are alleged to have happened in North Ayrshire and elsewhere in Scotland.
Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC said it is estimated that the trial will last 17 days.
He told the court: “It is a case of some age. The investigation was wide in scope and there is a lot of material.”
Lord Arthurson fixed the trial date for January 31 2028 at the High Court in Glasgow and set a further preliminary hearing for December 21 this year at the same court.