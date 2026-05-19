Police have launched a manhunt after a shooter opened fire in the southern Spanish city of El Ejido.

Two people have died and four others were seriously injured in the shooting on Monday night in the Almería municipality.

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, two minors were among the injured, while the suspect is still at large.

The first reports of the incident were received around 11:15 p.m., according to sources close to the case. The shooting occurred in the area known as El Canalillo.

Following the violent incident, several Civil Guard units, including members of the Rapid Action Group, were deployed to the scene, along with various medical teams to treat the gunshot victims.

The ​two people ​who ​had died were ‌related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting, a Civil Guard ‌police spokesperson said, ​without ​going ​into further detail.