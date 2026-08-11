A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead on Willington Road, Clapham. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A 25-year-old man who was shot dead outside a pub in south west London was a local bus driver and "good guy", his former colleague has told LBC.

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Police officers and London Ambulance Service were called at 9.57pm on Monday after reports of gunshots being fired in Willington Road, Clapham, south London. A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medical professionals. Shortly afterwards, a 22-year-old man attended hospital with a gunshot wound, and was arrested on suspicion of murder. A man who identified himself as a colleague of the victim told LBC he was a "good guy" who was "at the wrong place at the wrong time".

The scene outside Lopez House on Willington Road in Clapham, south London. Picture: Alamy

He had just left his apartment to go to the local convenience store when the tragedy unfolded. "When it's someone who's working hard to follow the system, it sucks when this happens," the colleague added. "That's why everyone's turning up for him, because he wasn't some gang member who nobody cared about. "He's a good guy and it's going to hurt a lot of people." The 22 year-old remains in hospital and police are awaiting an update on his condition.

Police said the shooting is believed to have taken place at 9.55pm. The force said the family of the man who was killed are receiving support from specialist officers. A police forensics tent remained in place across the road from The Landor pub on Tuesday and a bouquet of flowers had been placed near its entrance. One local resident said he heard three gunshots on Monday evening and described seeing someone run out of The Landor pub and shout “call the police”. The man, who did not wish to be named, said he saw a moped and white car drive off before the police arrived. He said that women could be heard “screaming and crying” outside.

Police officers in forensic suits at the scene outside Lopez House. Picture: Alamy