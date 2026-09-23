Eleven dead after mass shooting in South Africa
Eleven people have been killed and three injured following a mass shooting at a house party in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.
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At least eleven people have been killed and three injured following a mass shooting at a house party in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.
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Three armed men entered a house and opened fire on guests in the Ziko area of the town of KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.
Ten were killed at the scene, including a pregnant woman, while four were taken to hospital, with one later dying from their injuries, authorities said.
The motive for the attack is not yet known, but police said initial investigation showed some of the victims were known to authorities, without giving much detail.
"Although the motive of the shooting cannot be confirmed yet, feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out," police said.
It has been reported elsewhere that the gunmen had set fire to a vehicle belonging to one of the victims before fleeing, with footage showing the burnt-out car.
'Senseless taking of human lives'
Lieutenant General Dimpane has expressed her deep concern over the senseless loss of life and conveyed her condolences to the families of the deceased, while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.
“There is no place in our communities for the senseless taking of human lives. Police must act decisively, mobilise all available resources and pursue those responsible until they are brought before the courts.
"We are confident that investigators are following a promising lead which could assist in securing a breakthrough in this case,” said Lieutenant General Dimpane.
South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day.
Last year, nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg.
#sapsHQ [ACTING NATIONAL COMMISSIONER DIRECTS 72-HOUR ACTIVATION FOLLOWING KWAMAKHUTHA MASS SHOOTING] The Acting National Commissioner of the #SAPS, Lt Gen Puleng Puleng Dimpane, has directed the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner to immediately activate the 72-hour tracking… pic.twitter.com/MQHc7wTucr— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 23, 2026