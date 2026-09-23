At least eleven people have been killed and three injured following a mass shooting at a house party in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.

Three armed men entered a house and opened fire on guests in the Ziko area of the town of KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

Ten were killed at the scene, including a pregnant woman, while four were taken to hospital, with one later dying from their injuries, authorities said.

The motive for the attack is not yet known, but police said initial investigation showed some of the victims were known to authorities, without giving much detail.

"Although the motive of the shooting cannot be confirmed yet, feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out," police said.

It has been reported elsewhere that the gunmen had set fire to a vehicle belonging to one of the victims before fleeing, with footage showing the burnt-out car.