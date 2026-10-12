Police have detained a 14-year-old pupil after two staff members were shot at a school near Marseille.

A teacher and a headteacher were injured by gunfire at the Joseph-Lakanal secondary school in Aubagne, on Monday morning, according to the education minister Edouard Geffray.

A pupil at the school was suspected of being behind the attack, Geffray added in a post on X.

The staff members were hit with ammunition used in 12-gauge shotguns, but their injuries weren't though to be life-threatening, the Bouches-du-Rhone police department said.

The force added the suspect's motive was unknown.