Two teachers injured after pupil, 14, opens fire at secondary school in France
Police have detained a 14-year-old pupil after two staff members were shot at a school near Marseille.
Listen to this article
A teacher and a headteacher were injured by gunfire at the Joseph-Lakanal secondary school in Aubagne, on Monday morning, according to the education minister Edouard Geffray.
A pupil at the school was suspected of being behind the attack, Geffray added in a post on X.
The staff members were hit with ammunition used in 12-gauge shotguns, but their injuries weren't though to be life-threatening, the Bouches-du-Rhone police department said.
The force added the suspect's motive was unknown.
France has faced a wave of protests over the state of the country's schools, with some of the demonstrations hit by violence however it is not clear yet if the shooting is connected.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he condemned those incidents of violence.