Shooting at lake near Oklahoma City leaves at least 10 injured
Victims have been rushed to hospitals in Oklahoma City by emergency services
At least 10 people have been taken to hospital after a shooting at a lake party near Oklahoma City, according to police.
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No suspects are in custody.
Police say there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. local time to reports of gunfire at a party at Arcadia Lake, according to Emily Ward, spokeswoman for the Edmond Police Department.
She said ten victims were taken to various hospitals by emergency medical services, with the victims in “various conditions".
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Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also responded to the shooting, with the investigation being led by the Edmond Police Department.
The ages of the victims and the nature of the gathering have not been revealed by authorities.
Arcadia Lake is about 13 miles north of Oklahoma City in Edmond, with the lake a popular destination for picnicking, camping, fishing and water sports.