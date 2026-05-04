At least 10 people have been taken to hospital after a shooting at a lake party near Oklahoma City, according to police.

No suspects are in custody.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. local time to reports of gunfire at a party at Arcadia Lake, according to Emily Ward, spokeswoman for the Edmond Police Department.

She said ten victims were taken to various hospitals by emergency medical services, with the victims in “various conditions".

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