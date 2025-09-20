Mango nightclub in Birmingham. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Three people have been arrested after four others were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said one man remained in hospital in a critical condition, while the other three – two men and a woman – were being treated for less serious injuries after the incident at Mango nightclub in Bristol Street at around 3am on Saturday. Three people in their 20s and 30s were arrested from a car on the M6 in Warwickshire a short time later, the force said. They remain in custody on suspicion of violent disorder as the investigation continues.

Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy