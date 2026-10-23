Terror probe in Paris as gunman kills one and injures four, including girl, 12, in drive-by 'attempted massacre'
The 39-year-old suspect reportedly fired bursts of shots using an automatic weapon from a vehicle in a suburb west of the French capital.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
One person has died, and four others injured, including a 12-year-old child, in a drive-by shooting in Paris.
Listen to this article
A man "appeared to be firing at random and seemed intent on carrying out a massacre", Ali Rabeh, the mayor of the Yvelines town of Trappes, told local media outlet BFMTV.
He said one of those injured was a 12-year-old girl, adding that the shooter lived in a nearby town.
So far, there is no information about his motives, he added.
The suspect, 39, reportedly fired bursts of shots using an automatic weapon from a vehicle in Trappes and then in La Verrière, which is about a 10-minute drive away.
He was subsequently arrested in Coignières.
The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office confirmed it has opened an investigation into the incident.
Read more: French cities fall silent overnight after curfews imposed across France
Read more: Trump warns voters the US will 'burn' like France if Democrats win
Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu wrote on X: "Very serious events have just occurred in Trappes, in the Yvelines. One person has been killed and four others injured.
"The individual has been apprehended and placed in police custody.
"All resources of the security forces and the judicial authority are fully mobilised.
"The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has announced that it is monitoring the situation.
"The competent authorities will communicate in due course."
Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the shooting in Trappes as "a very serious incident."
Nuñez confirmed that "three areas" were affected, and that the suspect fired "an automatic weapon" at "five people".