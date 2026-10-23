One person has died, and four others injured, including a 12-year-old child, in a drive-by shooting in Paris.

A man "appeared to be firing at random and seemed intent on carrying out a massacre", Ali Rabeh, the mayor of the Yvelines town of Trappes, told local media outlet BFMTV.

He said one of those injured was a 12-year-old girl, adding that the shooter lived in a nearby town.

So far, there is no information about his motives, he added.

The suspect, 39, reportedly fired bursts of shots using an automatic weapon from a vehicle in Trappes and then in La Verrière, which is about a 10-minute drive away.

He was subsequently arrested in Coignières.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office confirmed it has opened an investigation into the incident.

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