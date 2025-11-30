A man has been arrested in Aberdeen on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured in Sheffield.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder earlier this week.

South Yorkshire Police said that a 26-year-old man was arrested by Police Scotland officers in Aberdeen on Saturday November 29 on suspicion of attempted murder, along with a 23-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The shooting happened on the city's London Road at 5.15pm on Monday and the teenager remained in hospital in critical condition on Sunday.

They have since been released on bail as investigations continue, police said.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Police said the investigation is continuing "at pace" and urged anyone with information to contact them.

'Heartache'

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight, senior investigating officer for the case, said: "This incident understandably caused a lot of concern and heartache in the local communities and our thoughts remain with the child's family.

"He is 16 years of age and should have been looking forward to his future but now, his life has been put on pause as he remains in a critical condition following this horrific act of violence.

"I continue to urge anyone who has information that they think may be relevant to our investigation to please get in touch if you haven't already done so."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, use the South Yorkshire Police website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be submitted via the major incident public portal