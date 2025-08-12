Annual Perseid meteor shower to reach dazzling peak on Tuesday night. Picture: Mehmet Malkoç/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Shooting stars will be visible across the UK in the annual Perseid meteor shower that reaches its dazzling peak on Tuesday night.

Every summer the Earth slams into a trail of debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet that also orbits the Sun. Specks as small as a grain of dust or rice flare up under the pressure of the planet's atmosphere to create shooting stars, said Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer Dr Ed Bloomer. Around 150 meteors will cross the sky per hour but that amount will not be visible because the horizon blocks a full view of the sky, he added. However, an estimated 100 meteors could be seen per hour in certain locations that are particularly flat and dark. The meteor shower has been running for a few weeks and will continue until around August 24, the astronomer told the PA news agency.

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees on August 13, 2015 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

He said this means that "we have lots of chances to see this" but "you have to let your eyes adjust to the dark". Dr Bloomer recommended stargazers wait half an hour to let their eyes get used to it, adding: "Take a camping chair or something – if you had one, you would just sit down, and you would just relax, and you would just wait. "You want to get away from city lights, you want to get away from street lamps. "If you’re looking out from your garden – it sounds obvious – but switch the kitchen light off, give yourself time to just put the phone away." People struggling to see the meteors can turn and watch through their peripheral vision as it is "a little bit better with low light conditions", he said. As it is summer, viewers will also have to wait until relatively late at night for it to be dark enough to see the celestial show.