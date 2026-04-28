Pensioner gunman, 89, on the run after 'shooting spree' in central Athens
He was described by witnesses as tall and thin and wearing a blue trench coat
A manhunt is underway after an 89-year-old man opened fire in a government building in Athens.
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Five people have been injured after the attacker started shooting at a social security agency in Petralona before travelling to a nearby courthouse in Ampelokipi where he opened fire once again.
Police say he fled the scene and left behind a shotgun.
He was described by witnesses as tall and thin and wearing a blue trench coat.
One of the people injured at the social security agency suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but the gunman reportedly threw envelopes containing documents onto the floor of the courthouse, saying those were the reasons for the shooting.
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Police are maintaining a heavy presence at both locations.
Alexandros Varveris, head of the National Social Security Fund, told local media that the attacker had gone to the fourth floor of the social security fund's offices in central Athens and told an employee "to duck" before he opened fire.
Mr Varveris told ERT radio that the gunman didn't seem to have specifically targeted the employee he hit.
The attacker reportedly entered both buildings with the shotgun concealed in his coat.