Officials said the two guards had died but later retracted that statement saying there'd been 'conflicting reports'

Two National Guard soldiers have been shot near the White House in Washington DC. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Two National Guard members have been shot near the White House.

West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey suggested on social media they'd died but later said there'd been "conflicting reports". "We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues," he said. A suspect who was in custody was also shot and has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. One National Guard member was shot in the head, according to a person familiar with the details of the incident who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Emergency medical responders transported all three victims to a hospital, according to Vito Maggiolo, the public information officer for the Washington DC fire and emergency services.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area. Picture: Getty

National Guard Members Shot In Washington, D.C. Picture: Getty

Law enforcement officers walk near near a crime scene after a shooting in downtown Washington DC. Picture: Getty

The Joint DC Task Force confirmed they responded to the incident after reports of the shooting on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department also said they were on scene. The shooting happened at the corner of 17th and H Streets in the north-west quadrant of the city. Police tape cordoned off the scene where emergency fire and police vehicles' lights flashed and helicopter blades thudded overhead. Agents from the US Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene, as National Guard troops stood sentry nearby. At least one helicopter landed on the National Mall. US President Donald Trump, who is in Florida celebrating Thanksgiving, warned in a statement on social media that the "animal" who shot the guardsmen "will pay a very steep price". "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People," Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!". The presence of the National Guard in the nation's capital has been a flashpoint issue for months, fuelling a court fight and a broader public policy debate about the Trump administration's use of the military to combat what officials cast as an out-of-control crime problem. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer wrote on social media that he was "closely monitoring" the shooting and that his "heart breaks for the victims of this horrific shooting".

Critical Incident: MPD is on the scene of a shooting at 17th and I Street, NW. Please avoid the area. Updates to come. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 26, 2025