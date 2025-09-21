The shooter remains at large. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot outside a bar near Wembley Stadium.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 18-year-old was reportedly shot at around 5:30am on Sunday near a bar on Atlantic Way in north west London. The incident left the teenager in a critical condition and forensic tents remain at the scene. The teenager remains in a major trauma centre and continues to be treated, the Metropolitan Police said. Read more: Four bailed after nightclub shooting leaves four injured

Police tape (file). Picture: Alamy