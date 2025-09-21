Teen fighting for life after horror shooting outside Wembley Stadium
A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot outside a bar near Wembley Stadium.
The 18-year-old was reportedly shot at around 5:30am on Sunday near a bar on Atlantic Way in north west London.
The incident left the teenager in a critical condition and forensic tents remain at the scene.
The teenager remains in a major trauma centre and continues to be treated, the Metropolitan Police said.
The shooter remains at large and no arrests have been made.
Chf Supt Tony Josephs said: “We recognise the shock and impact this incident will have on the community.
"There will be an increased police presence in the local area.
"We’d urge anyone who may know something about this incident, however small it may seem, to please get in touch and let us know.”
The South Way entrance to Wembley Stadium remains closed as of Sunday afternoon.
Police have been pictured outside the Crystal nightclub, which can be hired out for private events.