This is the moment a brazen shoplifter threw multiple items over a B&Q fence and then drove off with the goods, in one of several heists carried out by the thief at the retailer's stores.

The thieves then calmly exited the shop and collected the stolen stock from the other side, bundling it into a getaway vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Shocking CCTV images show Daniel Cleveland, 33, and his accomplice collect products from around the store before launching them high into the air from inside the DIY shop's garden area.

This outlandish robbery was one of 11 carried out by Cleveland over a 13-month period between February 2024 and March 2025.

During that time, he was estimated to have stolen £16,000 worth of items, mainly taps, from B&Q stores in Greenwich, Kent, Hampshire, Essex and Buckinghamshire.

After being arrested at his home on April 30, Cleveland, of Lamerock Road, Bromley, pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft and three counts of attempted theft at Lewes Crown Court on August 19.

He was sentenced to three years in jail on Thursday, September 25.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Cleveland's accomplice, and the stolen goods whereabouts remain unknown.

Chief Inspector Rav Pathania, the Met’s lead for tackling retail crime, said: "The Met is prioritising neighbourhood policing, putting more officers in local teams to tackle issues that matter most to Londoners, including shoplifting.

"Officers worked with B&Q to review nine reports of theft and three reports of attempted theft carried out between February 2024 and March 2025.

"We work with businesses to target the most prolific offenders, as we know the fear they cause retail workers and the negative impact their offending has on communities."