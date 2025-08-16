Some shoplifters “feel they can rob shops with impunity”, a policing chief has said.

Katy Bourne, the national lead for shoplifting at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said more robust police interventions and “meaningful criminal justice measures” are needed to prevent reoffending.

Shoplifting hit a record high in 2024, with the number of offences surpassing 500,000 for the first time, up 20% from 2023.

The police and crime commissioner for Sussex said: “What on earth has happened to our high streets and our city centres? Why do some people feel they can rob shops with impunity and abuse and assault staff without any fear of retribution?”

There must be rehabilitation for some offenders as well as “significant alternatives to our overcrowded prisons”, she said.

Sussex will see “the first electronic tagging scheme for persistent shoplifters”, Ms Bourne said.

The force will work with the courts on how to issue the tags and with industries to see how they can be monitored.