Nearly 300,000 shoplifting cases went unsolved in 2024/25 with more than half closed without a suspect identified, new analysis has found.

The figures showed 55.5% of investigations in England and Wales failed to identify a suspect, while just 18.3% resulted in a charge, according to House of Commons library research.

Some 289,464 cases were closed with no suspect across forces in England and Wales in 2024-25, up from 245,337 in 2023-24.

The analysis produced for the Liberal Democrats suggests on average 793 offences a day went unsolved.

The data covered all territorial police forces in England and Wales except Humberside, along with the British Transport Police.

The Metropolitan Police had the worst record, with 76.9% of its 93,705 shoplifting cases closed with no suspect identified and just 5.9% resulting in a charge.

Official figures published last month for all forces showed the number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales had climbed to a record high last year.