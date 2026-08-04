New technology has helped officers at the UK’s biggest police force crack down on shoplifting in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

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Scotland Yard said the tech is being used by retail giants including Tesco, Boots, Marks & Spencer and Greggs – whose bosses have spoken out about the impact of the surge in retail crime on their businesses.

The software has helped detectives track, arrest and build cases against offenders more quickly, as officers who used to have to wait up to 28 days – or even longer – for CCTV footage can now get it in minutes.

The new system, which has been piloted in six boroughs in the capital, allows retailers to submit CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence directly to officers, the force said.

In recent cases in the capital, a teenage boy went on a shoplifting spree worth more than £100,000 at Boots and Holland and Barrett. He was spared jail by a magistrate at Highbury Corner Youth Court in May, when he was told to seize the opportunity to turn his life around.

In June, Michael Belgrave, 55, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Ealing Magistrates’ Court to nine months imprisonment and made subject to a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), the Met said, after stealing more than £4,000 worth of goods from shops including Greggs and BP.

The five-year CBO bans him from entering any branch of Holland and Barrett, Greggs or BP across England and Wales.

The Met said that when the new system was used, there was a caution, charge or other criminal disposal in 29.4% of cases – compared with the average of 7.3% before it was introduced.

Chief Inspector Rav Pathania, the Met’s lead for business crime, said the tool is helping the force identify shoplifters more quickly and bring more of them to justice.

“Tackling retail crime remains a top priority for the Met,” said Mr Pathania.

“Reported shoplifting offences across London are down by almost 4%, but we’re not taking our foot off the pedal as evidenced by this continued use of new tech.

“Shoplifters should be under no illusion – we are increasing our capability to catch you and put you before the courts.”

The platform is currently being used by subscribing retailers in Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley.

From Tuesday, the force will expand it to retailers in Southwark, Lambeth, Sutton, Croydon, Bromley, Hillingdon, Ealing and Hounslow.

Julie Murphy, vice president for Boots’ London and travel division, said the health and beauty giant was committed to partnering with the force to tackle retail crime.

She said: “The results published by the Met today show that we are making progress in bearing down on shop theft, and Boots is pleased to be supporting the roll-out of direct to police reporting via the platform to a further eight London boroughs.”