Shocking moment shoplifter mows down M&S employee with e-bike
The man picked up around £200 worth of children's clothes, before trying to leave without paying.
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This is the shocking moment a shoplifter on an e-bike mowed down an M&S employee as he fled the shop with stolen goods.
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Police said the man had ridden the e-bike into the store in Giltbrook, Nottinghamshire, on Sunday at around 11:45am and headed to the clothing aisle.
He then picked up around £200 worth of children's clothes, before trying to leave without paying.
When a staff member tried to confront him and block the exit, he rode the e-bike directly into and over him.
Having been dragged along the floor – causing minor injuries in the process – the shopworker managed to halt the rider.
The suspect was then brought back into the shop, along with the stolen clothes, before a struggle ensued that ended with him getting away.
Nottinghamshire Police said a suspect was located and detained at an address in Eastwood later that afternoon.
A 36-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery.
'Violence and aggression'
PC Luke Cutts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Having spotted an apparent shop theft in progress, staff went to confront a suspect at the exit.
"Rather than stop, the individual instead rode an e-bike directly into and over the staff member, causing minor injuries as a result.
"That use of violence and aggression meant that, when we located a suspect, he was arrested for robbery, as opposed to shop theft.
"It really should go without saying but nobody should ever be subjected to something like this when they're just trying to do their job.
"This type of behaviour will never be viewed as anything other than completely unacceptable, so we're pleased to have made this arrest."