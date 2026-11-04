This is the shocking moment a shoplifter on an e-bike mowed down an M&S employee as he fled the shop with stolen goods.

Police said the man had ridden the e-bike into the store in Giltbrook, Nottinghamshire, on Sunday at around 11:45am and headed to the clothing aisle.

He then picked up around £200 worth of children's clothes, before trying to leave without paying.

When a staff member tried to confront him and block the exit, he rode the e-bike directly into and over him.

Having been dragged along the floor – causing minor injuries in the process – the shopworker managed to halt the rider.

The suspect was then brought back into the shop, along with the stolen clothes, before a struggle ensued that ended with him getting away.