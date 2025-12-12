The British Retail Consortium said that debit cards remained the "primary choice for most consumers in 2024"

By Alex Storey

Shoppers turned to 'buy now-pay later' methods as part of a shift to "alternative" ways to buy goods last year, a report has revealed.

According to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the payment accounted for 4.1 per cent of transactions in 2024, up from 3.8 per cent on the previous year. Its annual payments report suggested that interest rates charged on credit cards could be pushing consumers towards other payment methods "as retailers offer more payment choices and short-term interest-free credit options at point of sale." As a percentage of total turnover or sales, alternative payments grew to 5 per cent in 2024, up from 3.2 per cent in 2023. Read more: First two Leon branches close as restaurant chain goes into administration Read more: Christmas dinner to cost less this year in rare festive boost for households

The average transaction value for alternative payments also increased significantly, including cheques, store cards, gift vouchers and PayPal, rising from £19.57 in 2023 to £37.55 in 2024. A report from banking and finance body UK Finance recently found that BNPL services saw notable growth last year, with one in four UK adults using them, up from 14 per cent the year before. BNPL can be a convenient way for some shoppers to split payments without paying interest, but concerns have been raised about some BNPL borrowers potentially overstretching themselves financially and incurring charges for loans they cannot afford to pay back on time. The BRC report also said that purchases made with credit cards accounted for 18.1 per cent of turnover/sales, down from 19 per cent in 2023. The report added: "Credit cards accounted for 12.6 per cent of all transactions in 2024, a significant drop from 14.2 per cent in 2023. Debit cards also remained the "primary choice for most consumers in 2024, accounting for 64.1 per cent of all card transactions and 66.1 per cent of turnover by sales, down slightly from 66.7% in 2023."

