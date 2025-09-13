Shoppers evacuated as fire breaks out at Westfield Stratford
Seventy fire fighters tackle blaze in shopping centre's car park
Shoppers have been evacuated following a fire at Westfield in Stratford, east London.
Seventy fire fighters were deployed to the scene after the blaze ripped through the shopping centre’s car park.
Ten fire engines arrived to tackle the flames on Montfichet Road after a vehicle reportedly set alight on the upper level.
Footage from the scene shows worried customers pouring out of the shopping centre in a precautionary evacuation.
Images show a black plume of smoke rising into the sky – as witnesses took to social media while they watched on.
One wrote on X: "Full evacuation of Westfield Stratford underway due to reports of a fire. Staff seemed very unprepared for this. You’d think there would be a protocol for such a major evacuation involving thousands of people."
"I was just passing through when the alarm went off, only at one end of Westfield shopping centre, which is odd. People weren’t bothered not moving after hearing the fire safety announcement/alarm and you could see the smoke through the skyline," another onlooker wrote.
The London Fire Brigade said in a statement: "A number of vehicles are currently alight on an upper level of the car park.
"The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke and we're advising people to avoid the area at this time.
"The Brigade received the first of 35 calls at 16.05 and Control Officers have mobilised crews from Stratford, Poplar, Leystonstone and surrounding fire stations to the scene.
"A 32-metre turntable ladder is also attending to help assist firefighters with extinguishing the fire."
It came as West Ham supporters made their way London Stadium for the game against Tottenham Hotspur at 5.30pm.
Fans heading to the clash at the Stratford stadium also posted online as they saw black smoke rising from the nearby shopping centre.