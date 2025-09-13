Shoppers have been evacuated following a fire at Westfield in Stratford, east London.

Seventy fire fighters were deployed to the scene after the blaze ripped through the shopping centre’s car park.

Ten fire engines arrived to tackle the flames on Montfichet Road after a vehicle reportedly set alight on the upper level.

Footage from the scene shows worried customers pouring out of the shopping centre in a precautionary evacuation.

Images show a black plume of smoke rising into the sky – as witnesses took to social media while they watched on.

One wrote on X: "Full evacuation of Westfield Stratford underway due to reports of a fire. Staff seemed very unprepared for this. You’d think there would be a protocol for such a major evacuation involving thousands of people."

"I was just passing through when the alarm went off, only at one end of Westfield shopping centre, which is odd. People weren’t bothered not moving after hearing the fire safety announcement/alarm and you could see the smoke through the skyline," another onlooker wrote.

