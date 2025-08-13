Shops should change their layouts to prevent shoplifting, suggests Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson as she told LBC about the shocking shop theft she witnessed.

Shop theft has recently reached a 20-year high, with over half a million (530,643) recorded offences in the year to March 2025 - a near-20% increase compared to the previous year.

Retail groups warned that organised gangs were “hitting store after store” as shoplifting was "spiralling out of control”, calling on the government to take steps to tackle the crime.

But Dame Diana said shops can do more to prevent shoplifting themselves, including changing their layout.

“There is an issue about designing stores… so that items that are easily nickable are not at the front of the store,” she told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

“That seems to me a responsibility of shops to make sure they're designing out that kind of behaviour… Not everything’s nickable, not everything’s of the value that people will want to nick. Because people nick things that they could sell.”

“If you put rump steak or bottles of alcohol at the front of the store, that's probably not a good idea,” she added.

The Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull North also recalled a shop theft she witnessed herself, which left her “gobsmacked”.

“I was in Marks and Spencer in Hull, and a man came in front of me and grabbed the largest bunch of flowers off the flower display in Marks and Spencer at the front of the store and marched out with it,” she said.

“I was gobsmacked, to be honest. I went straight away to the assistant to say, ‘That man's just nicked those flowers’. So I did what was right. I reported it.

“I was so gobsmacked that he had the brazenness to do that, to be honest… I wanted to report it to the store, I wanted to make sure it was reported because that’s another issue, that stores need to report this so police know where the problems are.”