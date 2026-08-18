Emergency services say they were called to the scene at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

By Chay Quinn

Three members of the same family have died after getting into difficulty in the water off the coast of Shoreham-on-Sea.

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Emergency services were called to the scene at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, with four members of the family pulled from the water. Sussex Police's Chief Superintendent James Collis confirmed that a man, a woman, and a teenage girl had lost their lives. A younger girl is said to be fighting for their life - and none of the family has yet been named. Collis said the family's next of kin have been informed, and that they had entered the water from land for a swim and "sadly got into difficulty".

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, with four members of the family pulled from the water. Picture: PA

The senior officer added: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family. I know this incident will have a profound effect on the community." The response was sparked after fishermen spotted the family struggling in the water. Sussex Police have urged people to stay away from the area near Shoreham Fort. The popular beach is just a 20-minute walk from Brighton.

Two air ambulances were seen close to the RNLI station in the holiday hotspot - alongside multiple road ambulances. Picture: PA