A large emergency service response has been launched off the coast of Sussex after four people got into difficulty in the water.

Sussex Police says the incident remains ongoing close to Shoreham Fort in Shoreham-on-Sea and have urged people to stay away from the area.

Multiple ambulances and two air ambulances have been seen near to the RNLI station. A section of the A259 in Shoreham has also been closed.

Emergency services say they were called to the scene at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

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