Researchers compared the data of moderately active people with the likelihood of dying or developing eight health conditions

Playing actively with children could have health benefits, according to experts. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Short bursts of exercise that last a few minutes a day, such as running for the bus, could slash the risk of conditions like arthritis, heart disease and dementia.

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Taking the stairs, playing actively with children or walking quickly between errands could all have health benefits, according to experts. The UK Biobank study, carried out by researchers in China, included 96,408 people who wore a device that tracked their movement for a week. Experts compared the data with the likelihood of dying or developing eight health conditions over seven years. They found that people who dedicated a higher portion of their time to vigorous exercise had a lower risk of all diseases. The benefits remained even if the time spent exercising intensely was modest, the researchers suggested. Read More: Body Mass Index tests 'misclassifying' people as overweight or obese, new report suggests Read More: Tottenham sacks head coach Igor Tudor after six weeks in charge

Detail of the female legs, seen from behind, as they walk along a mountain path during a hike. Picture: Alamy

The conditions were heart disease, irregular heartbeat, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, long-term lung conditions, chronic kidney disease, dementia and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, which include arthritis and psoriasis. The risk of dementia was 63 per cent lower when compared to people who did no vigorous activity, while diabetes had a 60 per cent lower risk. Professor Minxue Shen, of the Xiangya School of Public Health at Central South University in Hunan, said: "Vigorous physical activity appears to trigger specific responses in the body that lower-intensity activity cannot fully replicate. "During vigorous physical activity, the kind that makes you feel out of breath, your body responds in powerful ways. "Your heart pumps more efficiently, your blood vessels become more flexible, and your body improves its ability to use oxygen". Intensity was more important for reducing the risk of inflammatory diseases such as arthritis and psoriasis, the study found. However, for other conditions such as diabetes and chronic liver disease, the time spent exercising and intensity were both important. He added that "vigorous activity also appears to reduce inflammation. This may help explain why we saw strong associations with inflammatory conditions such as psoriasis and arthritis. "It may also stimulate chemicals in the brain that help keep brain cells healthy, which could help explain the lower risk of dementia."

For older adults, vigorous activity may not be safe, but any increase in movement is still beneficial. Picture: Getty