Rhianna's Beverly ​Hills home was shot at multiple times on Sunday while the pop star was at home, according to reports.

The ​newspaper cited police radio ​correspondence ⁠that “approximately 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across ⁠the ​street from the ​property’s gate.

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were ​reported.

Authorities responded to the shooting at 1.21pm and later detained ​a 30-year-old female suspect, the Los Angeles Times ⁠and NBC4, reports.

The vehicle, a white Tesla, then drove south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Officers in a helicopter soon caught sight of the vehicle and followed it to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where the woman was then arrested, according to the radio correspondence.

Scene pictures from outside the property show yellow police tape outside the singer's home. LAPD officers were also seen closing off the street near the star's property.

The pop star has lived in a colonial-style mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky since 2021.

The home, which features an open-air courtyard and pool, sits just across the road from one of Sir Paul McCartney's properties.

The couple share three young children together - a daughter and two sons.