The programme has faced criticism from abuse survivors, charities and politicians, with former safeguarding minister Jess Phillips describing the coverage as a “pity party for a paedophile”.

James Hanson argues that Channel 4 is giving Edwards a platform to rehabilitate his image, while failing to put survivors of child sexual abuse at the centre of the story. He also questions the editorial justification for the documentary, particularly given Edwards's conviction for making indecent images of children and his subsequent comments disputing the label “paedophile”.

00:00 | Why is Channel 4 giving Huw Edwards a platform?

05:23 | Caller Audrey argues that society needs to talk more openly about child sexual abuse

10:01 | Caller Linda says survivors should be heard, not the perpetrator

12:17 | Caller Rosa shares her experience of discovering her former partner was a convicted paedophile

17:25 | Caller Sarah warns that the documentary could allow Edwards to manipulate public opinion