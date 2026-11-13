Justice Minister Jake Richards has announced that in a bid to get more people into work, kids who committed crimes like robbery or ABH won’t have to disclose them to bosses for the remainder of their lives.

Ben Kentish has been talking with his callers about this topic and asking them whether it’s fair for crimes you committed as a child to hang over your head for the rest of your adult life.

Caller Maureen tells Ben that a criminal record check for a job she applied for came back showing she was denied because of something she was convicted of as a child. She had no idea it was there, and could barely remember what it was, as it was categorised as arson.

It turns out that the arson in question was when Maureen was arrested for making a campfire in the woods and singing songs around it.

It’s safe to say that Maureen welcomes these proposed changes for the criminal justice system.