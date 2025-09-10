Shelagh Fogarty is 'pathologically opposed' to 'headphone dodgers' and opens up a debate with callers to discuss the Lib Dems' proposal.

The Lib Dems have called for passengers who don't use headphones on public transport to be fined up to £1000 for anti-social behaviour.

The Lib Dems are looking to amend the Bus Services Bill currently making its way through the House of Lords to outlaw playing music and videos out loud from a phone on public transport in England.

They propose that the change could be brought in using railway bylaws, which already prohibit behaviours such as littering, spitting and offensive language.

