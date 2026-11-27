Should Huw Edwards be allowed back on television to tell his story after being convicted of receiving indecent images of children?

Shelagh Fogarty discusses the former BBC presenter's forthcoming Channel 4 documentary and asks whether there is anything to be learned from hearing his account, or whether giving him a public platform risks overshadowing the victims of his crimes.

LBC callers discuss...

00:00 | Shelagh's introduction

11:45 | Lynn, a former child protection professional argues that offenders crave publicity because it gives them power

19:15 | Charlotte, a survivor of child sexual abuse says giving Edwards a platform is “a complete travesty” and risks belittling the victims

21:05 | Alice calls for a law preventing convicted child sex offenders from speaking publicly about their crimes

23:53 | Joe says Edwards should not be heard because “his victims never have a voice”

26:21 | Pamela says offenders should be heard anonymously through research and expert interviews, not given a first-person platform - “this is a paedophile's dream”.