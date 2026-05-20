“If she can’t get the jab… who can?”

Abigail is 40-stone and says she’s trapped inside her own home, but the NHS says she still doesn’t qualify for weight loss medication like Ozempic or WeGovy. As new “fat jabs” transform millions of lives, Tom Swarbrick asks: who should actually get them?

00:00 | Abigail’s story

03:45 | Public reaction & backlash

05:32 | Connor: “I was 44 stone, it’s hell”

09:05 | Amanda: “they just say: go for a walk”

12:20 | John went to Turkey to get a surgery

14:25 | Sharon: “where does the line get drawn?”

16:37 | Margaret: “get sicker then we’ll help you”

19:38 | Pharmacist admits he “bent the rules”

22:26 | Marianne describes PCOS & weight gain

24:28 | Attila on weight loss jabs