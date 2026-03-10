Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to cancel the King’s planned trip to the US after Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran and complaints about lack of British help in the Middle East.

On Monday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the prime minister to intervene to call off the planned trip - which has also been opposed by a majority of Brits in a poll.

Research from YouGov showed 46% of those asked said King Charles’s visit should be called off, while 36% said it should go ahead, with the remaining 18% unsure.

Sir Ed said the King, having welcomed the US president for an unprecedented second state visit last year, should not visit the country after Mr Trump’s comments.

Caller Nick and James O'Brien discuss what they think the King should do, as they consider a 'coded excuse' for Charles to give the President.