The government has pledged £100 to help households with their energy bills, but Brits are considering what action they can take to bring their consumption down as winter approaches.

With a potential cold season and an El Niño on the way , we are looking at the age-old question of whether it is more cost-effective to heat your whole house or just put radiators on in rooms you are using.

With the weather set to drop below freezing in many parts of the country this week , many are turning on their heating for the first time of the season.

Should I turn off radiators in rooms that I do not use?

Not using radiators in rooms you are not using does save money, provided that doors are closed and the room is well-insulated.

However, not heating the room does raise the risk of a build-up of mould, which could potentially become more arduous or expensive to treat over time if left.

Advice is generally to keep radiators off (which is often a snowflake symbol) for periods, but to put them on from time to time and also to open windows to air out rooms during colder periods.

According to the Radiator Centre: "Consider turning the radiator on intermittently throughout the winter to prevent the room developing those tell-tale mold patches on ceilings, walls and around window frames and also the musty smell that is hard to eradicate."

The centre adds that if you are working from home, it can be energy efficient to plug in a small electric heater for your office and otherwise keep the central heating off - and then to turn on the central heating in the evening when others arrive home.

Less energy but higher bills?

According to Heatable, turning off radiators in unused rooms will likely save energy but might actually increase your bills if you have a post-2005 boiler.

Their advice states that modern condensing boilers "work far more efficiently at lower flow temperatures," which means that the water can better flow around the house if it connects to other radiators.

Having a smart thermostat can also help to modulate the energy and temperatures between rooms.

Heatable suggests having a flow temperature of 50-55C in December to February.

"Whatever the case, you should follow the manufacturer’s instructions to a T if you’d like to adjust the flow temperature. Please take all safety concerns into account," its guidance reads.