"There's people that are due to be deported in English prisons, get rid of them now."

Under the new Sentencing Act, set to come into force in September, some 6,000 criminals are set to be released under the early prison release scheme. Ministers have been urged to free non-violent women from prisons instead of dangerous criminals, after it was revealed two of police officer Andrew Harper’s killers could be eligible for early release.

Henry Riley questions whether it's right for women to be prioritised for early release as he chats with caller Wayne. Wayne firmly believes this is the wrong thing to do and that 'if you do the crime, you have to do the time', and that deporting foreign criminals should be the priority instead.