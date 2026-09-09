Shrinkflation: Heroes, Roses and Celebrations tubs found to be smaller and more expensive than ever
Report finds boxes of Christmas favourite chocolate are of lower value than five years ago
The realities of food inflation are evident in the smallest of items, with a report finding that miniature chocolates in Heroes, Roses, and Celebrations collections are all smaller and more expensive than five years ago.
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Manufacturers are now charging up to 75% for tubs of sweets, which are up to 23% smaller than five years ago, the data revealed.
The study comes as pressures from conflict and extreme weather have now more widely reached supermarket shelves, and food inflation is expected to reach almost 4% by Christmas and peak at 6.4% in July next year.
A £100 grocery shop in January 2020 would cost £138.60 today, a rise of 38.6%, based on the latest Office for National Statistics figures.
A report by the Sun this week found shrinkflation, where items are smaller for the same price - if not more money- was evident in the examples of the Christmas favourite mini chocolates, which are often found in advent calendars.
Food and Drink Federation chief executive Karen Betts said: “Food and drink manufacturers have kept food prices as low as possible during the energy shock since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz but they can’t do this indefinitely.
“The persistently higher costs of energy, logistics and packaging, compounded by this summer’s extreme heat mean that food prices will rise this year, and we believe that rise will be sustained into 2027."
LBC has approached Mars, which makes Celebrations, and Cadbury's owner Mondelez for a comment on Roses and Heroes.
Mars told the Sun: "It’s not a decision we take lightly, but our priority is always to provide the great-tasting treats consumers know and love, at prices they can afford.”
Mondelez said: “[The move was made because we face] significantly higher supply chain input costs."