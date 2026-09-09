The realities of food inflation are evident in the smallest of items, with a report finding that miniature chocolates in Heroes, Roses, and Celebrations collections are all smaller and more expensive than five years ago.

Manufacturers are now charging up to 75% for tubs of sweets, which are up to 23% smaller than five years ago, the data revealed.

The study comes as pressures from conflict and extreme weather have now more widely reached supermarket shelves, and food inflation is expected to reach almost 4% by Christmas and peak at 6.4% in July next year.

A £100 grocery shop in January 2020 would cost £138.60 today, a rise of 38.6%, based on the latest Office for National Statistics figures.

A report by the Sun this week found shrinkflation, where items are smaller for the same price - if not more money- was evident in the examples of the Christmas favourite mini chocolates, which are often found in advent calendars.