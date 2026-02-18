A reward of £10,000 has been announced for anyone with information about a suspect in a murder in north London over a year ago.

Over the past year, homicide detectives have conducted extensive enquiries to find those responsible for Dariusz's death.

Officers attended the scene alongside London Ambulance Service crews, and found 33-year-old Dariusz Serafin there with knife wounds. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

On February 10 2025, police were called to a pub in Oaklands Road, Hanwell, to reports that a man had stumbled into the premises with serious injuries.

The Crimestoppers reward is for anyone with vital information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of Siavosh Mohammad-Khani.

The video shows him at a garage in Marylebone with a vehicle - a black BMW X4 car, with the registration HV67 RZP - that is believed to have been used by Dariusz’s killers on the night of the murder

Officers have released an image of Mohammad-Khani, together with footage of him taken on the day of the murder.

They now want to speak to Siavosh Mohammad-Khani, 34, in connection with the murder.

'Tragedy'

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the Met's investigation, said: "Dariusz's death was a tragedy and we are working tirelessly to get justice for his family.

"Since last year we have worked to piece together vital clues of what took place that night and are now asking for the public’s help as part of our enquiries.

“We are appealing directly to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward – even the smallest detail might prove vital.

"My team and I know how daunting giving information can be, but I would urge anyone who knows where Mohammad-Khani is to get in touch with police or Crimestoppers. We also want to hear from anyone who saw or might have CCTV or dash cam footage of what we believe was the killers' car, a black BMW X4.”

'Desperate for answers'

Alexa Loukas, Greater London, Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “If you have any information about where Siavosh Mohammad-Khani is, please speak up and tell our charity what you know. Crimestoppers exists to give a safe and secure way for anyone who is unwilling to speak directly to the police.

"We are independent and, crucially, guarantee everyone stays completely anonymous.

“We are not interested in who you are and will never ask for any your personal details; we just want to know where Siavosh Mohammad-Khani is. Tell us what you know, and we’ll pass your information on.

"Dariusz’s family are desperate for answers and need justice. You could make a huge difference in this tragic case.

“With our guarantee of anonymity, you will never have to speak to the police, attend a court or provide a witness statement.”