Tens of thousands more sick and disabled people will be given support to get into work, after the Government passed its welfare reforms into law.

The Universal Credit Act was given royal assent on Wednesday, after what Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has previously acknowledged was a "bumpy ride" which saw controversial wider reform plans watered down in the face of a Labour revolt.

Earlier this summer, the proposed legislation had elements to restrict eligibility to Pip scrapped, with any changes postponed until after a review which is being led by disability minister Sir Stephen Timms.

The Government has insisted their welfare reforms have been driven by a desire to end a situation where people became dependent on benefits rather than working.

The Universal Credit Act will see the basic universal credit standard allowance rise at least in line with inflation until 2029/30.

But the health part of the benefit will be reduced for new claimants after April 2026, unless they have a severe or terminal condition, and the rate frozen until 2030.