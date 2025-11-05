The UK has 800,000 more people out of work now due to health problem than it did in 2019

By Alex Storey

The UK workplace is said to be 'sliding into avoidable crisis' after it was revealed rising sickness is costing the country 7 per cent of GDP.

Ill health among workers is causing an "enormous" cost to employers, according to a major review conducted by former John Lewis boss Sir Charlie Mayfield. The report found that poor workplace health is costing UK employers around £85 billion every year. Sir Charlie said there is "broad recognition that Britain is facing a quiet but urgent crisis" with ill health now one of the biggest drivers of economic inactivity in the UK. Read more: Rachel Reeves insists she will not resign as Chancellor as refuses four times to rule out tax rises Read more: Government faces questions over tax rises after Reeves warns all must contribute

His review, published on Wednesday, told of a culture of fear among workers around ill health, a lack of an effective or consistent support system for employers and employees in managing health, and structural challenges for disabled people. He has proposed a new approach where responsibility for health at work is shared between employers, employees and health services rather than being left to the worker and the NHS. While Sir Charlie said employers must do more to help their employees, he warned that workers must play their part. He wrote: "Work can be demanding. Setbacks are part of life. Health and work are not always easy partners, but they are mutually reinforcing." Sir Charlie reiterated that 93 per cent of fit notes in England deem the patient “not fit for work” and are “often” extended without further consultation. The Government has long argued too many people are being written off and out of work.

Previously published statistics show that more than one in five working-age people are now out of work and not looking for work – higher than many comparator countries – and that bringing the UK employment rate to 80 per cent would add two million people to the workforce. There are 800,000 more people out of work now than in 2019 due to health problems and the review states "without decisive action to address this trend, projections show we are on track to add another 600,000 by 2030." It adds that the increase in 16 to 34-year-olds with a mental health condition who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness rose by 190,000 (76 per cent) between 2019 and 2024. The review said the economic cost at stake is "enormous," citing the estimated £85 billion a year in lost output to employers, as well as the additional burden in welfare payments and NHS demand of around £47 billion each year. Sir Charlie said: "Britain is sliding into an avoidable crisis. "Ill health has become one of the biggest brakes on growth and opportunity. But this is not inevitable." The review called for the adoption of a workplace health provision, which it described as a non-clinical case management service supporting employees and line managers across a so-called healthy working lifecycle. The Government said more than 60 employers – including the British Beer and Pub Association, Burger King, John Lewis and Google UK – have expressed interest in becoming so-called vanguard employers to pioneer the overall new approach.

