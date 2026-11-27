Channel 4 has been slammed for making a 60-minute film about the former BBC presenter who pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards who is now going to feature in a Channel 4 documentary. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Channel 4 is facing a fresh wave of backlash over its documentary platforming 'sickening' Huw Edwards following the disgraced news presenter's downfall.

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Huw Edwards' former publicist, a media executive, and a government minister have all told LBC of their disgust at the broadcaster over its decision to air the programme on December 1. The documentary follows Edwards at his home in rural Wales as he attempts to rebuild his life after his conviction for making indecent images of children. Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, his former publicist, Barry Tomes, told Nick he is "horrified", and warned Edwards that he will get "so much more abuse" once the documentary comes out. "I pity his family. What must they be going through?" he said. Mr Tomes added: "Channel 4 don't come out of this unscathed." Read more: Minister 'deeply uncomfortable' with Huw Edwards documentary which she says gives disgraced newsreader 'free pass' Read more: Huw Edwards documentary sparks fury as Channel 4 slammed for 'platforming' convicted paedophile

He said he was previously given 11 offers for TV programmes about his then-client, and declined them all before passing on the offers to Edwards directly. In a message to the disgraced presenter, Mr Tomes said: "We need to make it clear to you, Edwards, nobody cares what you've got to say... You should do nothing. There is one thing there is no coming back from, and that is paedophilia." Mr Tomes added that Edwards looks and sounds "ridiculous" in it, saying he finds it "abhorrent" that the programme will be aired as the sex offender has shown "zero" contrition since his conviction. "I think he spent so long reading the news, he forgets that he's actually the news on this occasion. He thinks he's reading the story about somebody else. It's outrageous. All I saw was poor me, poor me, poor me," Mr Tomes added. Oscar-winning former BBC Commissioning Editor Lucie Kon said that Channel 4's remit is to be "provocative" and helps to explain why the broadcaster is willing to spark such controversy. She told Nick: "Channel 4's done some extraordinary, brilliant, responsible journalism over the years. They were the ones who exposed Russell Brand, but allowing a convicted paedophile to, just because he was also a celebrity, to have a film dedicated to him and to be able to tell his side of the story when this is a horrific story that hurt children in the most appalling way is not okay, in my opinion. "It's not the right thing to do. And it's suggesting that because he was a celebrity, he's somehow more important than the children."

Environment Minister Emma Hardy spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: LBC

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said the move from Channel 4 makes her feel "sick". She said: "I'll be honest with you, Nick, I don't get it. "I don't get why Channel 4 are putting this on. It, it makes me feel a bit sick. I mean, you're talking about someone who is on the Sex Offenders Register, who has a conviction, being given a platform. "That platform doesn't exist for his child victims, does it? And yet he's been given a platform. It's not something I could support, and it's definitely not something I'd be watching." On Thursday, another government minister and LBC’s Tom Swarbrick have questioned the decision to give the convicted sex offender a platform. The Channel 4 film, due to air on December 1, follows Edwards at his home in rural Wales as he attempts to rebuild his life after his conviction for making indecent images of children. Border security and asylum minister Anna Turley told LBC she was “deeply uncomfortable” about the programme, while Tom questioned why the broadcaster was putting Edwards back on viewers’ screens. Speaking on LBC, Tom said the documentary would attract attention, but that there were plenty of subjects for interesting films that did not involve “platforming those kinds of criminals”. “It will get attention, rightly or wrongly. It will get eyeballs. And there is, you know, for a commercial broadcaster, a necessity to do that,” he said.

Anna Turley MP told LBC she was "deeply uncomfortable" around the release of the documentary. Picture: LBC

“But why you would chase those eyeballs through the prism of putting onto people’s screens a paedophile, a convicted paedophile who chose to access images of children… “You know, there are plenty of subjects for interesting documentaries that don’t involve platforming those kinds of criminals.” Ms Turley told LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty on Thursday that she was “deeply uncomfortable” about the film. The Labour MP said it felt as though too many people in the public eye had been given a “free pass” and had not been held to account. She said she hoped that, following the MeToo movement and more recent cases, there would be a “rebalance” in how powerful figures are treated.

The 60-minute film, titled "Huw Edwards - Guilty", will air on December 1 at 9 pm. Picture: Channel 4

Edwards, 65, was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, in 2024 after admitting to three charges of making indecent photographs of children. He had been sent hundreds of images on WhatsApp by convicted paedophile Alex Williams, a court heard. Forty-one of the images were illegal. Edwards also paid Williams more than £1,000 in gifts, the court was told. The 60-minute Channel 4 documentary, Huw Edwards – Guilty, follows the former broadcaster over the course of a year as he reflects on his crimes and the impact on his life. In a clip from the film, Edwards says he had “lost the plot” at the time of his offending. Channel 4 has defended the programme. Senior commissioning editor Sacha Mirzoeff said the film sought answers from Edwards about his abuse of power. Director Patrick Forbes said it was “an important film to make”, pointing to the questions it raised about celebrity culture, the power of the media, crime and punishment.

The full-length documentary airs on December 1 at 9pm on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

"For too long, so many of these people in the public eye have been able to have a sort of free pass, it feels like, and they haven't been held to account, and they've been able to get away with things that are just simply not acceptable and illegal." Ms Turley pointed to the Russell Brand case in which celebrities gain power, meaning "that nobody could challenge them". The film, produced over the course of a year, follows the 65-year-old as he makes several attempts to re-enter public life.