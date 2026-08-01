Kelly Osbourne’s ex-fiancé Sid Wilson has been axed from Slipknot just four months after their split.

The DJ and keyboard player, 49, was reportedly booted out of the metal band on Friday after nearly 30 years, insiders say.

TMZ claims Sid was told his services were no longer needed, but no reason has been given for the shock sacking. Neither Sid nor the band have commented on the reported split.

The news lands just months after Sid and Kelly, 41, called off their engagement in March following more than three years together.

The pair share three-year-old son Sidney, and had been hoping to make things work despite the heartbreak of losing Kelly’s dad, Ozzy.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne 'splits' with Slipknot fiancé seven months after he proposed at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath show

Read more: ‘I ache every single day’: Kelly Osbourne mourns father Ozzy a year after death