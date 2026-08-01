Sid Wilson 'kicked out of Slipknot after 30 years' following split with Kelly Osbourne
The DJ and keyboard player is reportedly out of the band just months after ending his engagement to Kelly
Kelly Osbourne’s ex-fiancé Sid Wilson has been axed from Slipknot just four months after their split.
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The DJ and keyboard player, 49, was reportedly booted out of the metal band on Friday after nearly 30 years, insiders say.
TMZ claims Sid was told his services were no longer needed, but no reason has been given for the shock sacking. Neither Sid nor the band have commented on the reported split.
The news lands just months after Sid and Kelly, 41, called off their engagement in March following more than three years together.
The pair share three-year-old son Sidney, and had been hoping to make things work despite the heartbreak of losing Kelly’s dad, Ozzy.
Read more: Kelly Osbourne 'splits' with Slipknot fiancé seven months after he proposed at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath show
Read more: ‘I ache every single day’: Kelly Osbourne mourns father Ozzy a year after death
Sid popped the question in July 2025 during Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath gig in Birmingham — a deeply emotional moment just weeks before the rock legend died.
Sources say Kelly has been struggling with grief since her father’s death last summer, and the couple found things too hard to keep going.
Friends say Kelly has been in a “challenging headspace” and that they tried to stick it out for their boy, but ultimately decided to part ways.
Despite the split, both are said to be focused on co-parenting Sidney and keeping things amicable for their son’s sake.
Slipknot, one of the biggest names in metal, have not named a replacement for Sid yet — leaving fans wondering what comes next for the band.