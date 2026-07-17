The rare discovery was made by a volunteer at The Salvation Army’s charity shop in Norwich

An original signed print had remained tucked safely inside a book for 46 years. Picture: The Salvation Army / Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A signed David Hockney print discovered in a donated book has sold for more than £41,000.

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The discovery was made by a volunteer at The Salvation Army’s charity shop in Norwich, who noticed that a donated book contained an original print by the artist, who died aged 88 last month. Last year, a copy of Paper Pools was donated over the counter at the Goat Lane charity shop. Soon after, long-serving volunteer and local artist Jemma Banks noticed how valuable the donation might be. After flicking through the pages of the publication, she found an original signed print that had remained tucked safely inside the book for 46 years. Read more: Harry Potter and the carriage of fire: Steam trains, including locomotive used in iconic film, banned during heatwave after wildfire Read more: Make school libraries mandatory, MPs urge

The discovery was made by a volunteer at The Salvation Army’s charity shop in Norwich. Picture: The Salvation Army

After the print was researched by the charity, the book was listed for auction on its eBay shop. The charity said bidding “quickly gathered pace”, with the artwork eventually selling for £41,160. The Salvation Army has said the buyer, who has asked to remain anonymous, is “thrilled with his purchase”. He said: “I’ve admired David Hockney’s work for many years, so acquiring such an iconic piece is incredibly special. “I’m delighted that, at the same time, the purchase will help support the invaluable work of The Salvation Army. "It’s wonderful to know that something with such cultural significance can also make a meaningful difference to people’s lives.”

One of the most celebrated and influential British artists of modern times, Hockney died peacefully at home on June 11. Picture: Alamy