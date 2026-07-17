Signed David Hockney print found in charity shop sells for more than £41,000
The rare discovery was made by a volunteer at The Salvation Army’s charity shop in Norwich
A signed David Hockney print discovered in a donated book has sold for more than £41,000.
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The discovery was made by a volunteer at The Salvation Army’s charity shop in Norwich, who noticed that a donated book contained an original print by the artist, who died aged 88 last month.
Last year, a copy of Paper Pools was donated over the counter at the Goat Lane charity shop.
Soon after, long-serving volunteer and local artist Jemma Banks noticed how valuable the donation might be.
After flicking through the pages of the publication, she found an original signed print that had remained tucked safely inside the book for 46 years.
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After the print was researched by the charity, the book was listed for auction on its eBay shop.
The charity said bidding “quickly gathered pace”, with the artwork eventually selling for £41,160.
The Salvation Army has said the buyer, who has asked to remain anonymous, is “thrilled with his purchase”.
He said: “I’ve admired David Hockney’s work for many years, so acquiring such an iconic piece is incredibly special.
“I’m delighted that, at the same time, the purchase will help support the invaluable work of The Salvation Army.
"It’s wonderful to know that something with such cultural significance can also make a meaningful difference to people’s lives.”
Ms Banks added: “It was a privilege to hold a genuine signed David Hockney print in my hands, and I was amazed that it had remained safely inside the book for 46 years, looking as fresh as the day it came off the lithographic press.
“As a local artist, I recognised that the book might be something special, but I never imagined just how significant it would turn out to be. I’m delighted that something hidden away for so long will now help raise money for people in our community who need it most.”
Published in 1980, Paper Pools details some of Hockney’s most celebrated swimming pool artworks.
Major Tracey Bale, who leads The Salvation Army’s Norwich Citadel, said: “Jemma’s knowledge and curiosity made all the difference.
"Thanks to her recognising that this was far more than an ordinary donated book, an incredible piece of art has been preserved and transformed into vital funds for our work.
One of the most celebrated and influential British artists of modern times, Hockney died peacefully at home on June 11.