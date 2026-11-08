The Sikh Federation accused the Home Office of “inappropriately targeting” the kirpan, a sacred religious blade, after the 18-year-old was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton in December last year.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years in June. Picture: Press Association

By Georgia Bell

A Sikh group has accused the government of using knife laws as a “deflection tactic” to distract from the “failings” of police, following the murder of Henry Nowak.

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The Sikh Federation accused the Home Office of “inappropriately targeting” the kirpan, a sacred religious blade, after the 18-year-old was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton in December last year. The student was handcuffed by police as he lay dying after his attacker falsely accused him of racial abuse. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood indicated that she is considering a change to knife laws after Mr Nowak’s father urged the government to refine the legal definition of a Sikh kirpan. In a statement, the Sikh Federation said: “The Home Office is attempting to deflect attention away from the real failings by the police and other Government agencies in the Henry Nowak case by inappropriately targeting the kirpan – a sacred article of Sikh faith - despite the clear fact that the murder weapon was not a kirpan.” Read more: Henry Nowak’s family call for stricter knife laws following son's murder, as police admit: 'We failed him' Read more: Henry Nowak's killer given several more years behind bars after trying to appeal 21-year jail term

Dabinderjit Singh, the group’s chief executive for political engagement, said: “The Home Office appears to be using this case as a deflection tactic. “The facts are clear: the murder weapon was not a kirpan. “Yet instead of addressing the failures that allowed this tragedy to happen, the Government is now allowing inaccurate and harmful narratives about the Sikh faith to take hold. “That is unacceptable.”

The Sikh Federation is encouraging more than 250 Gurdwaras, places of worship, to write to Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Thousands of Sikhs are also expected to contact MPs “demanding that the Home Office stop its discriminatory approach and engage properly with Sikh organisations”. The group has demanded an urgent meeting with the Government. Mr Singh added: “Sikhs support public safety and the fight against knife crime. “But we will not accept the sacred kirpan being falsely associated with a murder weapon that was not a kirpan. “The Home Office must stop this divisive and irresponsible agenda and meet Sikh institutions immediately.”

Digwa was originally jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years, but this was increased to 25 years on Thursday after the Court of Appeal found it was “unduly lenient”. Judge William Mousley KC told Digwa’s sentencing hearing in June that on the night of the murder, the killer had a kirpan hidden from view. Digwa also had a “large dagger in a sheath” which was 21cm long, due to being part of an order of Sikhs called the Nihang, who have a tradition of having a second knife. Carrying a knife in public is generally illegal, but exceptions exist for work and religious reasons, including the Sikh kirpan. Mr Nowak’s father told ITV News the law should define the kirpan’s size, type and whether it must be visible. He added: “And therefore, anything else should be made illegal.”